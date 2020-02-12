IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 149,069 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,069 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF makes up about 0.9% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 2.41% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $26,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IPAC. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 34,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 670,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,679,000 after purchasing an additional 114,092 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 27,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 79,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 24,038 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period.

Shares of IPAC stock opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $52.67 and a 1-year high of $59.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.52 and a 200 day moving average of $57.14.

