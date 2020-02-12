IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 1,698,562 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 83.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,745,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698,562 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 1.43% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $85,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKLN. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 127,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 68,879 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 74,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

