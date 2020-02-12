IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 6,264 Shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the quarter. Advanced Disposal Services makes up approximately 0.9% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.89% of Advanced Disposal Services worth $26,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSW. ARP Americas LP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 38.4% in the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 2,192,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,397,000 after acquiring an additional 608,737 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 23.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,633,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,775,000 after acquiring an additional 496,288 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the third quarter worth $11,399,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 147.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 378,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,000 after acquiring an additional 225,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the third quarter worth $6,260,000.

Shares of NYSE:ADSW opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average is $32.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3,295.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.63.

In other news, VP Michael K. Slattery sold 126,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $4,171,334.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 190,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,719.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.17.

Advanced Disposal Services Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

