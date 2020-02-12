IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 75,344 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,344 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $15,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Investment House LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $59.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.62. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $60.75.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

