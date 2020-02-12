IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 530,021 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,155,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Wright Medical Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMGI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wright Medical Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,000,118 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $328,024,000 after acquiring an additional 501,510 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 51.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 761.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 25.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares during the period.

Get Wright Medical Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WMGI opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.93. Wright Medical Group NV has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $32.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.90.

In other news, EVP Lance A. Berry sold 108,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $3,213,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Andrews sold 7,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $210,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,913 shares of company stock valued at $14,417,744 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.75 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.05.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.