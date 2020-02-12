IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 100.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,577 shares during the period. Raytheon makes up approximately 2.8% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Raytheon worth $79,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,358,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,521,000 after acquiring an additional 260,346 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,199,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,012,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,521,000 after purchasing an additional 93,498 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 21,333.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 836,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 832,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RTN shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.57.

NYSE:RTN opened at $227.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.26. The company has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $169.64 and a 52-week high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. Raytheon’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

