IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 27,707 Shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,495 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,707 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Mellanox Technologies worth $14,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLNX. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 4,449.1% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 673,272 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $73,784,000 after purchasing an additional 658,472 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP boosted its position in Mellanox Technologies by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 637,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $69,886,000 after acquiring an additional 175,906 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,880,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Mellanox Technologies by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 745,207 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $81,669,000 after acquiring an additional 154,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,699,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Douglas T. Ahrens sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total value of $351,570.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $120,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,930 shares of company stock valued at $711,641. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MLNX opened at $119.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.51. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $96.61 and a 12 month high of $122.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.00 and a 200-day moving average of $113.54.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.35 million. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MLNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Mellanox Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

