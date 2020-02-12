IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 33,525 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 388,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,525 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for about 1.4% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 1.10% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $38,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 22,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,099,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

GBIL stock opened at $100.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.30. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0169 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.