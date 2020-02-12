IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 781,917 Shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,732,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781,917 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment accounts for approximately 1.3% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Caesars Entertainment worth $37,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 172,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 103,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.55. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $14.30.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, EVP Richard D. Broome sold 118,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $1,545,057.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Benninger sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $117,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,960 shares in the company, valued at $379,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,273 shares of company stock worth $1,736,271 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.36.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

