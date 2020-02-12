IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 794,103 Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 794,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,686,000. Liberty Property Trust accounts for about 1.7% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.50% of Liberty Property Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Property Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 304,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 100,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,028,000 after buying an additional 39,399 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 449,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,014,000 after buying an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Property Trust alerts:

LPT stock opened at $61.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.83 and a 200 day moving average of $56.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Liberty Property Trust has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $65.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Liberty Property Trust’s payout ratio is 74.55%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LPT. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Liberty Property Trust Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.