IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,188,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,700 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $60,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.94. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.0937 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

