IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $13.77 Million Stock Holdings in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Acacia Communications worth $13,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,135,000. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACIA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acacia Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.09.

In other news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $25,187.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 810 shares of company stock valued at $54,483. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACIA opened at $68.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

