IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $35.51 Million Position in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. WABCO accounts for 1.3% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of WABCO worth $35,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in WABCO by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in WABCO by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in WABCO by 749.1% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in WABCO by 118.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in WABCO by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBC stock opened at $136.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.67 and its 200-day moving average is $134.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.29 and a 52 week high of $146.68.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded WABCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.91.

In other news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total transaction of $50,036.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,682 shares in the company, valued at $361,721.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

