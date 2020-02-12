IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,163 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $27,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 23,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $198.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.50. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $148.53 and a twelve month high of $198.80.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.