IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 225.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,115 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF worth $14,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of PFF opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.45. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $35.70 and a 1 year high of $38.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1638 per share. This is an increase from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

