IndexIQ Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134,058 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $15,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,182,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,161 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 823.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,232 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 876,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,896,000 after acquiring an additional 407,327 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 365,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 36,918 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 365,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 36,918 shares during the period.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FXI opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.35. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $45.96.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.