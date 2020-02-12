IndexIQ Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,790 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $14,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 111,769.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 25,707 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter worth $449,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of MCHI stock opened at $64.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.83. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $67.84.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

