IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 373,411 Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 373,411 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Cypress Semiconductor worth $20,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CY opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 234.22 and a beta of 1.89.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.85 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.81.

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $586,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,851 shares in the company, valued at $8,555,755.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

