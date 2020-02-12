IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 799,904 The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 799,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,944,000. The Medicines accounts for about 2.4% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 1.00% of The Medicines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDCO. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in The Medicines by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 1,156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 705.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000.

The Medicines stock opened at $84.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.05. The Medicines Company has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $84.98.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Medicines in a report on Monday, November 25th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Svb Leerink downgraded shares of The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

