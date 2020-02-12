IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 1,348.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,766 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $28,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 77.7% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of JNK opened at $109.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.67 and a 200 day moving average of $108.70. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.55 and a 12 month high of $110.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.4684 per share. This represents a $5.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

