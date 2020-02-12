IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Position in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 1,981.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,770 shares during the quarter. Tech Data accounts for about 1.1% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Tech Data worth $31,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TECD. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tech Data by 28.7% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 433,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,153,000 after acquiring an additional 96,590 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tech Data by 3.4% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 189,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Tech Data by 7.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 146,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,572 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tech Data by 11.8% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 122,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shayne & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Tech Data by 1.0% during the third quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC now owns 117,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter.

TECD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Tech Data to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

NASDAQ TECD opened at $144.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.27. Tech Data Corp has a twelve month low of $80.20 and a twelve month high of $151.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tech Data Corp will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

