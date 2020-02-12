IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 599.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 509,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 436,351 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.62% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $28,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CWB. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 187.4% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 89,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 58,683 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 234,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 92,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 23,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CWB opened at $59.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.26. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $59.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

