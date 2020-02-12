IndexIQ Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 67.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 513,555 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $13,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average is $53.21. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

