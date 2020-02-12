IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 408,725 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408,725 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $24,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 501,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,048,000 after buying an additional 96,077 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $719,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $92.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.13 and its 200 day moving average is $91.36. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

