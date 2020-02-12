IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes $13.49 Million Position in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 287,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,486,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.61% of Ra Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,645,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,913,000 after buying an additional 142,218 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,228,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,789,000 after purchasing an additional 390,415 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 693,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after purchasing an additional 127,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 466,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 53,445 shares during the last quarter.

RARX stock opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.73 and a quick ratio of 25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.59. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55.

In related news, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $497,435.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at $400,060.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $107,577.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,296.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,760 shares of company stock worth $1,206,816 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

RARX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

