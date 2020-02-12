IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes Position in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 186,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,610,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of InterXion as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterXion by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,507,000 after purchasing an additional 366,540 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in InterXion by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,495,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,853,000 after acquiring an additional 287,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in InterXion by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,211,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,291,000 after acquiring an additional 181,507 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in InterXion by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,141,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,013,000 after acquiring an additional 101,775 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in InterXion by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 472,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get InterXion alerts:

INXN stock opened at $88.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.90, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.72. InterXion Holding NV has a fifty-two week low of $61.66 and a fifty-two week high of $102.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut InterXion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on InterXion from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterXion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

About InterXion

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for InterXion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterXion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.