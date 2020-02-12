IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes Position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 885,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,995,000. TD Ameritrade comprises 1.6% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of TD Ameritrade as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,746,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,060,000 after buying an additional 590,634 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the third quarter worth $126,000. Dfpg Investments Inc. lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 42.5% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 333.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the third quarter worth $2,018,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMTD opened at $50.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.26. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $57.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is 30.02%.

In other TD Ameritrade news, EVP Steven M. Quirk sold 24,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $1,285,338.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,405,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $896,704.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,498 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMTD shares. ValuEngine cut TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TD Ameritrade from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. G.Research cut TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub cut TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on TD Ameritrade from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.95.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

