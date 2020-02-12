IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 503,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $67,282,000. Tiffany & Co. makes up approximately 2.4% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Tiffany & Co. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 538.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Shares of NYSE TIF opened at $134.30 on Wednesday. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $78.60 and a twelve month high of $134.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.83.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.98%. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

