Indonesia Energy (NASDAQ:INDO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Aegis

Investment analysts at Aegis began coverage on shares of Indonesia Energy (NASDAQ:INDO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Aegis’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.99% from the company’s previous close.

INDO stock opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. Indonesia Energy has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $12.49.

About Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holdings Limited.

