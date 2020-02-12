Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) Short Interest Down 21.5% in January

Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 816,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the January 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 685,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFRX. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inflarx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Inflarx by 454.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 276,424 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Inflarx in the first quarter worth approximately $9,609,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inflarx by 78.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inflarx by 2,102.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 153,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Inflarx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

IFRX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -1.11. Inflarx has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $53.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02.

About Inflarx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

