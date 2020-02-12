Informa PLC (LON:INF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Informa PLC (LON:INF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 912.13 ($12.00).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.50) target price (up from GBX 905 ($11.90)) on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 890 ($11.71) to GBX 845 ($11.12) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 769 ($10.12) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

INF opened at GBX 784.20 ($10.32) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 831.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 821.34. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion and a PE ratio of 32.54. Informa has a 12 month low of GBX 672.40 ($8.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85). The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63.

In other Informa news, insider Stephen A. Carter sold 462,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.81), for a total value of £3,797,903.04 ($4,995,926.12).

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

