ING Groep (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €12.50 by Royal Bank of Canada

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been given a €12.50 ($14.53) target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INGA. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.10 ($14.07) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €10.30 ($11.98) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ING Groep has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.32 ($14.32).

ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

