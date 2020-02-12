Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.66 Billion

Brokerages expect Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) to announce $3.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.72 billion. Ingersoll-Rand reported sales of $3.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will report full-year sales of $17.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.05 billion to $17.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.66 billion to $17.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ingersoll-Rand.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

IR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $144.36 on Wednesday. Ingersoll-Rand has a 12-month low of $102.69 and a 12-month high of $144.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

In related news, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,436,010.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,537,551.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total transaction of $535,511.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,124.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $38,000,966 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,015,000 after buying an additional 688,390 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,474,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $860,546,000 after buying an additional 320,509 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,056,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,007,000 after buying an additional 10,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,082,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,859,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

