Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 393,699 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $22,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 735.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cfra raised their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.06.

NYSE IR opened at $144.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1-year low of $102.69 and a 1-year high of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.47.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

In related news, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total transaction of $1,415,754.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,359,580.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,436,010.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,288 shares in the company, valued at $8,537,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $38,000,966. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.