Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC reduced its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 612,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,479,000 after acquiring an additional 24,963 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 363,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,329,000 after acquiring an additional 24,093 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,683,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 462,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,515,000 after buying an additional 11,997 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll-Rand stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.59. 1,859,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,817. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52-week low of $102.69 and a 52-week high of $146.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.06.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total value of $535,511.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,124.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total transaction of $1,415,754.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,804 shares in the company, valued at $9,359,580.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $38,000,966. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

