Ingevity (NGVT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Ingevity to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Ingevity has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Ingevity had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ingevity to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $65.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.99. Ingevity has a one year low of $62.53 and a one year high of $120.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.12.

A number of research analysts have commented on NGVT shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Ingevity from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Ingevity to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.67.

In related news, CEO D Michael Wilson bought 7,500 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.12 per share, with a total value of $488,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John C. Fortson bought 2,290 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,745,105. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

