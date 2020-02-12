Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) PT Raised to $104.00

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $104.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion stock opened at $98.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $73.00 and a 12-month high of $99.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $248,192.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 27,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,958,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $7,900,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.