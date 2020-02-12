Ink Protocol Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 82.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 142.7% higher against the dollar. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $412,529.00 and $40,187.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, CoinBene, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $362.29 or 0.03485478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00255737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00150465 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002959 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol was first traded on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,449,915 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Bancor Network, Bibox, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

