INO COIN Price Tops $2.20 on Major Exchanges (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 12th. INO COIN has a total market capitalization of $396.11 million and approximately $4,170.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, INO COIN has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One INO COIN token can now be bought for $2.20 or 0.00021231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and Token Store.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get INO COIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.60 or 0.03546574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00248650 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038663 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00146585 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002959 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling INO COIN

INO COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INO COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INO COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.