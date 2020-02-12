Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 283.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on INO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.27.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.16. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 179.91% and a negative net margin of 1,809.64%. The company had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim bought 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $69,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,198.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

