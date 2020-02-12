InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Price Target Lowered to C$1.60 at Laurentian

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Laurentian from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 196.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on InPlay Oil from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on InPlay Oil from C$1.20 to C$1.05 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of IPO traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.54. 14,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,799. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 million and a P/E ratio of -2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.62. InPlay Oil has a 12 month low of C$0.49 and a 12 month high of C$1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.70, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

