Insider Buying: Investment Company PLC (THE) (LON:INV) Insider Buys 1,470 Shares of Stock

Investment Company PLC (THE) (LON:INV) insider Tim Metcalfe acquired 1,470 shares of Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.47) per share, with a total value of £4,998 ($6,574.59).

Shares of INV stock opened at GBX 345 ($4.54) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 323.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 308.76. Investment Company PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 3.38 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 347 ($4.56). The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 million and a P/E ratio of 107.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.69%.

The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed Fiske Plc. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The Investment Co plc was formed in 1868 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

