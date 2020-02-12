Insider Buying: Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) Director Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) Director James M. Lapeyre, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of Ion Geophysical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,899.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of IO stock opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19. Ion Geophysical Corp has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $51.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 3.96.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($1.03). Ion Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 2,203.27% and a negative net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $42.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ion Geophysical Corp will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ion Geophysical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ion Geophysical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ion Geophysical by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ion Geophysical by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 27,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ion Geophysical by 1,098.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 168,518 shares in the last quarter. 34.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on IO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ion Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Ion Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

