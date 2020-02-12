Insider Buying: Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director Brian Gragnolati acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.65 per share, with a total value of $16,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lakeland Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,988. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18. The company has a market cap of $839.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBAI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after buying an additional 14,363 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 14,501 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,922.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after buying an additional 301,870 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,214,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after buying an additional 16,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LBAI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

