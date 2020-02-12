Insider Buying: Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.54. 917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,543. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 25.79%.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $173,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

