Insider Buying: Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Purchases 14,239 Shares of Stock

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 14,239 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $22,640.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,632.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $142,000.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $81,500.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 22,262 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $34,728.72.

On Monday, January 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,000.00.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. Opko Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $2.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,898,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,311,000 after buying an additional 3,853,461 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,003,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 910,925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,462,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 25,271 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the second quarter valued at $4,789,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 821,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 140,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OPK. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Opko Health in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

