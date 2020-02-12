Insider Buying: Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Director Acquires 9,000 Shares of Stock

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Director Edward W. Rabin bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $120,870.00.

Shares of SBH stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,716,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,687. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.67.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 376.67%. The business had revenue of $980.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,273.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

