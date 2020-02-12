Insider Buying: Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) CEO Buys 4,700 Shares of Stock

Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) CEO Howard Timothy Eriksen purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $15,040.00.

Howard Timothy Eriksen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 4th, Howard Timothy Eriksen purchased 3,319 shares of Solitron Devices stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $10,288.90.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Howard Timothy Eriksen purchased 4,700 shares of Solitron Devices stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,570.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SODI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31. Solitron Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $3.93.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Solitron Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th.

About Solitron Devices

Solitron Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products.

