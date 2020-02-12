Insider Buying: Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Insider Buys 1,580 Shares of Stock

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) insider David W. Barry purchased 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,434.00.

NYSE VVI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.30. 91,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,012. Viad Corp has a 1-year low of $52.67 and a 1-year high of $72.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 62.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Viad had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $321.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Viad’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

VVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Viad by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,330,000 after acquiring an additional 182,633 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,373,000 after purchasing an additional 22,950 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 940,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,463,000 after purchasing an additional 438,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 404,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

