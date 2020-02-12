Insider Buying: Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Purchases £149.80 in Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) insider David Stirling purchased 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 428 ($5.63) per share, for a total transaction of £149.80 ($197.05).

Shares of LON:ZTF opened at GBX 429.14 ($5.65) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $199.97 million and a PE ratio of 24.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 429.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 455.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.07, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.57. Zotefoams plc has a 52 week low of GBX 300 ($3.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 650 ($8.55).

Separately, Peel Hunt cut their price target on shares of Zotefoams from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polymer foam in the United Kingdom and Eire, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefins, High-Performance Products (HPP), and MuCell Extrusion LLC (MEL) segments. It offers AZOTE family of polyolefin foams under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and ZOTEK range of high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK F, ZOTEK N, and ZOTEK PEBA brand names.

